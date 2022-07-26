 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pre-school developmental screenings to be held

MATTOON — The Mattoon School district and the Department of Early Childhood will be offering monthly screenings for parents to discover how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts and motor skills. Vision and hearing screenings are also provided, free of charge.

These screenings will be held Wednesdays, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at Franklin Preschool, 2101 South Sixth Street, Mattoon.

For an appointment, call Franklin Preschool at 217-238-8800.

