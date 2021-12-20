Pritzker appoints EIU student to state commission

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — An Eastern Illinois University student has been appointed to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Payton Ade is the student body executive vice president, vice president of EIU Pride, treasurer of the Political Science Association, secretary of the Stevenson Hall Council,  student trustee on the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees and the Eastern Illinois representative on the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Student Advisory Committee. 

Ade is studying interpersonal communications. 

Pritzker made the appointment on Monday. 

Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021

If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.

Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.

Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.

I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”

This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. 

There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. 

Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading. 

State data gives snapshot of Coles County students

The Illinois State Board of Education has released school-level assessment data for schools that completed state testing in the spring. However, many Coles County schools are using the data with plenty of asterisks and footnotes.

