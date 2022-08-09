Professional caregivers can earn credit, build work resiliency at free workshop series

MATTOON — Professional caregivers in long-term care environments face unique challenges which may impact their personal health and well-being.

A workshop series, "Learn. Think. Care.", offered by University of Illinois Extension, helps caregivers build personal resiliency, knowledge, and strategies for meeting the needs of clients in long-term care environments.

"Professionals that work with older adults often have trouble accessing convenient continuing education opportunities," says Karla Belzer, Illinois Extension family life educator. "The series is designed for professionals to join the session online, during their work day, eliminating the barriers of time and travel that often impair participation in continuing education."

Three free one-hour workshops will be held online beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8. Register at go.illinois.edu/LTCwebinars at least one week prior to each workshop to receive all access information. CEUs and CPDUs are available for a fee.

Workshop topics:

• Let's Talk About Stress: Sept. 8, 2 p.m.

Discover the importance of self-care and explore a variety of practical techniques to use to manage stress and improve health and well-being.

• Happy Hacks for More Positivity and Increased Well-Being: Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Learn the common barriers to positivity and personal well-being and find out more about simple science-backed principles and practices or “happy hacks” to boost positivity, productivity, mood, and attitude.

• The Trauma Informed Care Professional: Nov. 3, 2 p.m.

Understanding the inﬂuence of trauma is an essential ﬁrst step in becoming a compassionate and supportive professional. Gain a shared understanding and language of trauma, awareness of the prevalence of trauma, and a shift in thinking to become more trauma-informed and aware.