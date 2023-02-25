MATTOON — Students in Mattoon High School's class of 2023 will have the opportunity to gather together, like past classes have, to celebrate in a safe environment after their graduation ceremony.

The annual Project Graduation is an all night, substance-free party that was started decades ago by a group of high school parents. Over the years, each new group of parents has set a goal of making the event fun and unique for their graduating seniors.

Project Graduation will be held this year at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave., in Mattoon immediately after the 2023 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, at the high school. Check-in will begin at 10:30 p.m., and all students must be checked in by midnight.

Students are required to stay for the entirety of the event in order to be eligible for prizes. The event will end at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Activities this year will include casino games, "minute to win it" games, video games, karaoke, and more. Food is also provided throughout the evening thanks to contributions from community partners.

As in years past, every student will receive gifts and cash at the end of the event. One student also will win a 2023 Hyundai Venue courtesy of KC Summers, retail value of $21,310.

In order to fund the activities and prizes, the Project Graduation committee is raffling off a second 2023 Hyundai Venue to the public. Tickets are $100 each. No cash option is available this year in place of the vehicle.

The winner of the car will be announced at a celebration at 10 a.m. May 6 in the KC Summers Toyota Showroom. A complimentary breakfast and 10 consolation prizes will be provided courtesy of KC Summers. The consolation prizes are worth $100-$200 each. Ticket holders drawn for consolation prizes must be present to win.

Tickets are available from any Mattoon High School senior or can be purchased at Crites Title Co., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants are asked to call to confirm availability for ticket purchase and pick up via Bobbi Campbell, 217-317-1757 or Julie Willingham, 217-273-9039.

Tickets will also be available the day of the raffle until 9 a.m. at KC Summers.

