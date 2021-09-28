Put yourself in the running for Eastern's Coles Clash scholarship: Here's how

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University plans to once again award scholarships to local students as part of the 2021 Coles County Clash — the annual football game between Charleston and Mattoon High Schools typically held on EIU’s campus.

The $2,000 scholarship drawings are open to seniors from Mattoon and Charleston high schools. The winners, one from each school, will be announced during halftime during the Coles County Clash football game, which begins with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 8, at EIU’s O’Brien Field.

“The Coles County Clash always feels like a community celebration to me, with all the excitement and interest that it generates,” said EIU’s Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman. “At EIU, we are happy to contribute to the excitement by offering this scholarship to two of our future Panthers from CHS and MHS.”

To be entered into the drawing, Charleston and Mattoon high school seniors need to apply to EIU by Thursday, Oct. 7. Eastern's application is fast and free for everyone, and SAT/ACT scores are not required to apply. Seniors eligible to be entered into the scholarship drawing can apply at eiu.edu/apply.

If selected, the scholarship money will be applied to the student's account during their first semester at EIU.

The Coles County Clash is a unique community event that EIU hosts every year, allowing students and families from each high school to visit campus and enjoy an evening of friends, food, football and fun.

For more information about EIU, or to learn more about its growing assortment of programs and services, visit the university’s website at www.eiu.edu, or call EIU’s public information office at 217-581-7400.

