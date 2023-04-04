CHARLESTON — Booth Library will host “Race Chats in the Library: Mass Incarceration” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, in the Center for Student Innovation on the first floor.

How can we better understand how to support healthy and safe communities through an equitable approach that respects and protects all citizens? Join this campus and community discussion of mass incarceration and its impact on diverse communities.

Attendees will review a few short media segments framing the issue and then are invited to participate in an open, guided conversation. This event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required, and space is limited. A limited number of spots will be available via Zoom for online attendees, as well. Register online at eiu.libcal.com/event/10560774.

For more information on the Race Chat, contact Steve Brantley at jsbrantley@eiu.edu.

Photos of Charleston's past Ashmore Estate Psychiatric Hospital Coles County Daily Times Community Memorial Hospital Country Club Downtown Renovations Food Pantry Haunted mansion High School Movie theater Water Supply Shortage