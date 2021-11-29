 Skip to main content
Read Across Mattoon 20th anniversary to be celebrated with open house

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Mattoon Middle School drumline, under the direction of instructor Chris Keniley, performs Saturday at Lytle Park.

MATTOON — The Read Across Mattoon programs have made plans to celebrate 20 years of annually promoting a book for Mattoon Middle School students and the community to read together.

The Mattoon Middle School Reading Committee and their adviser, Media Center Specialist Ingrid Minger, have scheduled a celebratory open house for 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in the youth area on the second floor of the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

Each year, the Reading Committee selects a different young adult book, oftentimes before Christmas, as the focus for Read Across Mattoon and distributes grant-funded copies within their school and throughout the community. The committee did use an online format during the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee's work typically includes giving presentations about their book selection to various local government and community groups.

Read Across Mattoon was founded 20 years ago by Anieta Trame while serving as the middle school's library media center specialist. She led the program for more than a decade before retiring. She now serves as the librarian at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

