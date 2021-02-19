Read Across Mattoon goes online due to COVID-19

MATTOON — The lunar adventure "Space Case" has been named as the 2021 book selection for the Read Across Mattoon program, which has gone digital this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mattoon Middle School Student Reading Committee, which is advised by school library media specialist Ingrid Minger, typically makes its pick and then distributes hard copies of the book throughout the community to encourage a shared reading experience and to promote literacy. Due to the current circumstances of the pandemic, Minger said they are not handing out shared physical copies of the books this year
"We do have a new program at our school, an e-book platform, that our students are using, and we have partnered with the Mattoon Public Library to allow our students more access to books in the public library consortium," Minger said.
Mattoon Public Library Director Carl Walworth said Mattoon schools and the public library are using the same provider to access reading materials digitally. He said this allows students to conveniently access more age-appropriate items than they would have available from just the school or the public library.
"The collaboration and partnership between the school system and the library thus helps more students find items they are interested in," Walworth said. He added that the public library has three digital platforms available to patrons, and that digital checkouts of ebooks, audiobooks, TV shows, movies and music are the fastest growing areas of the library collection.
During a recent Mattoon school board meeting, Minger and four of her Student Reading Committee members introduced author Stuart Gibbs' "Space Case" and the new online aspects of a Read Across Mattoon program that is now in its 19th year. This includes a website that the committee is developing.
Eighth-graders Savannah Cole and Aydin Tariq, seventh-grader Alaina Hedges, and sixth-grader Adriana Veach spoke to the board and shared a multimedia presentation, which included Aydin reading an excerpt of Gibbs' moon-set murder mystery. Their presentation received a round of applause from the board and others in attendance.
"I really appreciate that out of the box thinking and creative way of getting the book to the community. What a wonderful idea," said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dave Skocy.
The Student Reading Committee plans to have its website available at https://sites.google.com/mcusd2.com/readingcommittee/home?authuser=0 and the book available at https://bit.ly/3pbikFZ.