Read Across Mattoon goes online due to COVID-19

MATTOON — The lunar adventure "Space Case" has been named as the 2021 book selection for the Read Across Mattoon program, which has gone digital this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mattoon Middle School Student Reading Committee, which is advised by school library media specialist Ingrid Minger, typically makes its pick and then distributes hard copies of the book throughout the community to encourage a shared reading experience and to promote literacy. Due to the current circumstances of the pandemic, Minger said they are not handing out shared physical copies of the books this year

"We do have a new program at our school, an e-book platform, that our students are using, and we have partnered with the Mattoon Public Library to allow our students more access to books in the public library consortium," Minger said.

Mattoon Public Library Director Carl Walworth said Mattoon schools and the public library are using the same provider to access reading materials digitally. He said this allows students to conveniently access more age-appropriate items than they would have available from just the school or the public library.