Read-iculous pumpkins: Carl Sandburg students decorate pumpkins to raise money for food pantry

CHARLESTON — In past years at Carl Sandburg Elementary School in Charleston, Suzie Bosler’s third graders have decorated pumpkins to look like book characters.

They would work in groups of four to decorate their pumpkins. Then the students would bring change to vote for their favorite pumpkin. The money is donated to the Charleston Food Pantry.

This year the students have been remote learning from home in virtual meetings. In order to keep the project alive, students created pumpkins at home with their families. The pictures are then sent to the school and numbered.

The community is encouraged to cast their votes by dropping off donations at the school for their favorite pumpkin or pumpkins. View images of the pumpkins at jg-tc.com or the Charleston School District Facebook page.

Donations can also be mailed to the school at 1924 Reynolds Drive, Charleston, IL. Checks can be made to the Charleston Food Pantry with the number of the pumpkin for voting in the memo line.

