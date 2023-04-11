Members of the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (EIU UPI, IFT Local 4100) are disappointed by EIU President Glassman's April 10 statement regarding the progress of bargaining. EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow released the following statement:

“We’re thrilled that President Glassman has finally taken an interest in the bargaining process 13 months after it started. However, it’s disappointing to read his depiction of priorities; he’s missing key parts of the full story.

“What President Glassman did not dispute was the change in EIU's net financial position by a gain of $15.4 million dollars from Fiscal Year 2022 to Fiscal Year 2023. The truth is that for the past five years, EIU has been on a steady trajectory of economic recovery. These gains were realized in part by the work of everyone on this campus, including our members. For example, over the course of eight years, our tenure track faculty have increased our overload work amount by 50%. Our faculty overload work is paid at a substantially lower rate than our regular wages (from 70% to less than 33%). As a result, our members have been doing extra work for less pay to save the university hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. In fact, EIU employees across campus and at all levels have been asked to do extra work, which is the result of many positions remaining unfilled. Balancing the operations of this university on the backs of overworked faculty and staff is not a sustainable approach to running an institution of higher education.

“We are also not convinced that there is an urgency this year to set aside substantial amounts of the $15.4 million surplus to take care of re-staffing, campus maintenance, and wages for workers in other sectors of campus because EIU, under President Glassman's leadership, has not actually implemented any of these priorities. Everyone who works at EIU knows that the raises have been low across all work sectors, except for President Glassman’s most recent 10% raise, and positions have been left vacant so that work is distributed to those who stay. President Glassman's explanation comes across as convenient excuses to continue the austerity economic approach at EIU at the expense of all of EIU workers.

“The union has said all along that our priority is to build a stronger university, where our students can enjoy a stable and well-supported educational experience. The stability we have today is built on our work and the sacrifices we’ve made along the way to support the institution during tough times. One would hope that, as enrollment continues to increase, the university would spend more on student-facing instructional expenses. While that number has remained the same over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen the expenditure for administration increase by $3 million. Explain that priority.

“Finally, we question the effectiveness of President Glassman’s lead negotiator. When the leader of their bargaining team does not work here, does not live here, and does not even come here except to do his job as a retained outside counsel, we are skeptical that his decisions and strategies are in the best interest of the sustained culture of our campus and our community.

“We call on President Glassman, Provost Jay Gatrell, and Board of Trustees President Joyce Madigan to work with us to end the strike and come to a fair agreement. This fight is about the sustainability of the human capital on our campus and about the learning environment for our students. So far, our students and community members have shown up to walk the strike line with faculty and staff every day. We will continue to do so until the administration offers a contract that adequately invests in the future of our campus.”

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike