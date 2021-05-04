RealiTea ProjecT hosting panel discussion on race

MATTOON — Several panelists are scheduled to take part in a Mattoon-area organization's virtual discussion on race, equity and community Friday evening.

The RealiTea ProjecT, founded by Mattoon-area resident Taneya Higginbotham, has organized the panel discussion and will livestream the event at 6 p.m. on the organization's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Higginbotham will lead a discussion that also will feature Traci Ellis, a J.D. facilitator who focuses on senior and executive-level law and diversity, equity and inclusion; James Williams, a retired police lieutenant; Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce; Amanda Lessley, president/CEO of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation; Harold Pettigrew, bishop and lead pastor of Kingdom Driven Church; and Maggie Burkhead, director of TRIO Student Support Services at Eastern Illinois University.

More information is available by emailing therealiteaproject@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.