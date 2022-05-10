Recognition of Excellence awards given to local teachers

CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education in Charleston is pleased to announce the 2022 Recognition of Excellence Award recipients.

Regional Office of Education 11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education.

Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

“We are privileged to have so many outstanding educators within our region, passionate about the profession, and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work-of-heart and these educators work with relentless persistency, creativity, flexibility, and competence. Our students, schools, and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge, and compassion," Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson said.

The Recognition of Excellence Award recipients are:

Arcola: Jessica Launius

Arthur: Kara Moffett

BRIDGES: Laurie Hooker-Davison

Casey-Westfield: Janie Oakley

Central A&M: Kay Jordan

Charleston: Michelle Zigler

Cowden-Herrick: Lisa Steffen Cumberland CUSD #77: Mike Oakley

EIASE: Marlo Spidle

Edgar County: Jennifer Lorton

Kansas: LeeAnn Nicholson

Marshall: Sarah Brannan

Martinsville: Jill Rogers

Mattoon: Rebecca Polston

Neoga: William “Bill” Fritcher

Oakland: Rachel Wright

Okaw Valley: Brooks Inman

Paris: Terri Crippes

Paris Cooperative High School: Missy Tingley

Paris Union: Megan Carroll

Shelbyville: Greg Reynolds

Shiloh: Beth Harbaugh

Stewardson-Strasburg: Lisa Harris

St. John’s Lutheran School: Lynn Shaffer

Sullivan: Deena Lee

Tuscola: Beth Linstead

Villa Grove: Gordon Gawthorp

Windsor: Denise Sentel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.