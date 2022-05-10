Recognition of Excellence awards given to local teachers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education in Charleston is pleased to announce the 2022 Recognition of Excellence Award recipients.

Regional Office of Education 11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education.

Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

“We are privileged to have so many outstanding educators within our region, passionate about the profession, and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work-of-heart and these educators work with relentless persistency, creativity, flexibility, and competence. Our students, schools, and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge, and compassion," Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson said. 

The Recognition of Excellence Award recipients are:

  • Arcola: Jessica Launius
  • Arthur: Kara Moffett
  • BRIDGES: Laurie Hooker-Davison
  • Casey-Westfield: Janie Oakley
  • Central A&M: Kay Jordan
  • Charleston: Michelle Zigler
  • Cowden-Herrick: Lisa Steffen Cumberland CUSD #77: Mike Oakley
  • EIASE: Marlo Spidle
  • Edgar County: Jennifer Lorton
  • Kansas: LeeAnn Nicholson
  • Marshall: Sarah Brannan
  • Martinsville: Jill Rogers
  • Mattoon: Rebecca Polston
  • Neoga: William “Bill” Fritcher
  • Oakland: Rachel Wright
  • Okaw Valley: Brooks Inman
  • Paris: Terri Crippes
  • Paris Cooperative High School: Missy Tingley
  • Paris Union: Megan Carroll
  • Shelbyville: Greg Reynolds
  • Shiloh: Beth Harbaugh
  • Stewardson-Strasburg: Lisa Harris
  • St. John’s Lutheran School: Lynn Shaffer
  • Sullivan: Deena Lee
  • Tuscola: Beth Linstead
  • Villa Grove: Gordon Gawthorp
  • Windsor: Denise Sentel
