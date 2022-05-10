Recognition of Excellence awards given to local teachers

CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education in Charleston is pleased to announce the 2022 Recognition of Excellence Award recipients.
Regional Office of Education 11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education.
Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
“We are privileged to have so many outstanding educators within our region, passionate about the profession, and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work-of-heart and these educators work with relentless persistency, creativity, flexibility, and competence. Our students, schools, and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge, and compassion," Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson said.
The Recognition of Excellence Award recipients are:
Arcola: Jessica Launius
Arthur: Kara Moffett
BRIDGES: Laurie Hooker-Davison
Casey-Westfield: Janie Oakley
Central A&M: Kay Jordan
Charleston: Michelle Zigler
Cowden-Herrick: Lisa Steffen Cumberland CUSD #77: Mike Oakley
EIASE: Marlo Spidle
Edgar County: Jennifer Lorton
Kansas: LeeAnn Nicholson
Marshall: Sarah Brannan
Martinsville: Jill Rogers
Mattoon: Rebecca Polston
Neoga: William “Bill” Fritcher
Oakland: Rachel Wright
Okaw Valley: Brooks Inman
Paris: Terri Crippes
Paris Cooperative High School: Missy Tingley
Paris Union: Megan Carroll
Shelbyville: Greg Reynolds
Shiloh: Beth Harbaugh
Stewardson-Strasburg: Lisa Harris
St. John’s Lutheran School: Lynn Shaffer
Sullivan: Deena Lee
Tuscola: Beth Linstead
Villa Grove: Gordon Gawthorp
Windsor: Denise Sentel
