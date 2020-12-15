Refurbished displays find new home at Mattoon Middle School drive through Christmas event

She provided the planned Wildcat Winter Wonderland with decorations depicting a snowman family, an elf, and giant bag of Christmas presents.

"(Mattoon Middle School) is like my second home. I can come see the decorations all the time here. It wouldn't be like we are getting rid of them. They would be going to a good home," McQueen said.

Young said he worked with industrial tech teacher Rob Bath to refurbish the McQueen family decorations and to create new decorations with materials purchased through the support of the school's administration. He said they took suggestions from students for the new decorations, cut out designs based on these ideas, primed them, and then recruited staff and students to help with the painting.

The finished decorations, including a gingerbread man and Peanuts characters, will be displayed along with Christmas lights from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles should enter the school's main circle drive from the south entrance. Participants are asked not to exceed 5 mph.