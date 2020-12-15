Refurbished displays find new home at Mattoon Middle School drive through Christmas event

MATTOON — Staff and students at Mattoon Middle School have teamed up to assemble outdoor Christmas decorations for a Wildcat Winter Wonderland drive through event that they will present for the community Thursday evening at the school.
The wooden decorations that now line the main circle drive at the school, 1200 S. Ninth St., in preparation for this event include several created years before by Randy “Moe” McQueen, the late husband of math teacher Kim McQueen.
STEAM teacher Chris Young said the drive through resulted from social studies teacher Tiffany Williams' suggestion of holding a Christmas event for students and the community after the school's other traditional holiday activities had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In a time when everything is humdrum, we wanted to do something special for the community while following all the public health guidelines," Young said. He offered to help with this effort and then put out a call among the staff for Christmas decorations.
Kim McQueen said she responded by donating decorations that her husband, who died of cancer in 2018, had created more than 25 years ago for a former Christmas display in Windsor, where their family resides. The displays had been in storage.
She provided the planned Wildcat Winter Wonderland with decorations depicting a snowman family, an elf, and giant bag of Christmas presents.
"(Mattoon Middle School) is like my second home. I can come see the decorations all the time here. It wouldn't be like we are getting rid of them. They would be going to a good home," McQueen said.
Young said he worked with industrial tech teacher Rob Bath to refurbish the McQueen family decorations and to create new decorations with materials purchased through the support of the school's administration. He said they took suggestions from students for the new decorations, cut out designs based on these ideas, primed them, and then recruited staff and students to help with the painting.
The finished decorations, including a gingerbread man and Peanuts characters, will be displayed along with Christmas lights from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles should enter the school's main circle drive from the south entrance. Participants are asked not to exceed 5 mph.
Young said Santa Claus, a reindeer, a penguin and other costumed characters provided by Mattoon school district teachers Scott and Sonja Wattles will rove along the front walkway during the event. Choir teacher Angi Dallas' students will provide caroling from 5 to 6 p.m. Family and consumer science teacher Amber Kennell's students have baked cookies that will be given away along with candy canes, as long as supplies last, at the end of the drive through.
"It has been truly a group effort," Young said, adding that the school hopes to continue the Wildcat Winter Wonderland as an annual event and make it "bigger and better" each year.
