Regional Office of Education to host future teacher night

CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education in Charleston is excited to host a future teacher night in an effort to introduce those wanting to join the teaching profession to affordable, flexible teacher preparation programs and begin the journey to a rewarding career as a classroom teacher.

Representatives from five teacher preparation universities, which offer alternative routes to teacher licensure, including Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, West Florida Teacher Ready, Grand Canyon University, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and assist with navigating the path to a professional educator license.

The event will be open house style with participants encouraged to stop by the stations of the represented universities and find out about the teacher preparation programs they offer.

It will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Regional Office of Education, 730 7th St. in Charleston. This event is free of charge and all attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship. Two winners will be awarded.

Call 217-348-0151 with any questions regarding this event or entering the teaching profession.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.