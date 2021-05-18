Regional Office of Education to support future teacher organizations

CHARLESTON — As part of its initiative to highlight the teaching profession and remove barriers to becoming a teacher, Regional Office of Education No. 11 is granting assistance to inspire future educators and provide them a pathway to pursue their passion for educating future generations.

In an effort to attract more high school students to the teaching profession, the regional office is offering five, $1,000 scholarships to high schools interested in starting or improving future teacher programs.

Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson states, “I hope to see every ROE No. 11 high school build a successful future teacher organization to ensure the vitality of this great profession in our small, rural school districts.”

Zakry Standerfer, assistant regional superintendent, added, “It is critical for the future of our schools that we encourage the best and brightest high school students to pursue the noble profession of education.” Area high schools are encouraged to apply for the funding by sharing a vision for their future teacher program. The applications will be reviewed and the winner selected by a designated committee.