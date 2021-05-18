Regional Office of Education to support future teacher organizations

CHARLESTON — As part of its initiative to highlight the teaching profession and remove barriers to becoming a teacher, Regional Office of Education No. 11 is granting assistance to inspire future educators and provide them a pathway to pursue their passion for educating future generations.
In an effort to attract more high school students to the teaching profession, the regional office is offering five, $1,000 scholarships to high schools interested in starting or improving future teacher programs.
Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson states, “I hope to see every ROE No. 11 high school build a successful future teacher organization to ensure the vitality of this great profession in our small, rural school districts.”
Zakry Standerfer, assistant regional superintendent, added, “It is critical for the future of our schools that we encourage the best and brightest high school students to pursue the noble profession of education.” Area high schools are encouraged to apply for the funding by sharing a vision for their future teacher program. The applications will be reviewed and the winner selected by a designated committee.
It is a priority of regional office to elevate the teaching profession, which includes providing support, resources, and recognition for educators. In addition to escalating development and recruitment endeavors, an annual Recognition of Excellence Award was initiated in 2020. Thompson shared, “It is with great honor that we validate the meaningful impact made by our outstanding educators throughout our rural region.”
The regional office awarded 28 deserving educators throughout the region with awards of excellence, recognizing exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
Regional Office of Education No. 11 is located at 730 7th St. in Charleston. It can be reached at 217-348-0151 or at kthompson@roe11.org.