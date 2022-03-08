 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Register now for online telling of Laura Ingalls Wilder story

EFFINGHAM —  Effingham Public Library and Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum are hosting a virtual event, “Lessons Learned from the Hard Winter” featuring period performer, Laura Keyes, and her telling of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 1880-1881 winter.

The event is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Registrants will receive an email with a link to the Zoom event.

“The Long Winter” tells the story of Wilder's family surviving a horrific many-month ordeal of blizzards, deprivation and isolation in the Dakota Territory. The story is one of perseverance and hope; a story with lessons as timely now as ever.

Go to effinghamlibrary.org to register or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 for more information.

