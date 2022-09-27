 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAKE LAND COLLEGE

Register underway for eight-week classes at Lake Land College

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall.

Each semester, Lake Land offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

“Mod II courses are great for both new and current students,” said Emily Hartke, chair of counseling and judicial affairs advisement/director of counseling. “If someone is looking to ease into college, these courses are a way to do just that. The Mod II courses are also a good way for current students to pick up needed credits before the end of the semester.”

The Tarble Arts Center celebrates 40 years

Mod II classes allow students to complete coursework in less time than a full-semester class. Seats in these classes often fill quickly for this reason, so those interested are urged to sign up as early as possible.

To view available courses, visit lakelandcollege.edu/schedules. Select the Fall 2022 term and select M2 under Schedule Types.

Counselors are available to assist students with Mod II registration. For registration information, contact Counseling Services at counsel@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5232.

