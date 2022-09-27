Register underway for eight-week classes at Lake Land College

MATTOON — New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall.

Each semester, Lake Land offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

“Mod II courses are great for both new and current students,” said Emily Hartke, chair of counseling and judicial affairs advisement/director of counseling. “If someone is looking to ease into college, these courses are a way to do just that. The Mod II courses are also a good way for current students to pick up needed credits before the end of the semester.”

Mod II classes allow students to complete coursework in less time than a full-semester class. Seats in these classes often fill quickly for this reason, so those interested are urged to sign up as early as possible.

To view available courses, visit lakelandcollege.edu/schedules. Select the Fall 2022 term and select M2 under Schedule Types.

Counselors are available to assist students with Mod II registration. For registration information, contact Counseling Services at counsel@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5232.