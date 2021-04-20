Registration open for one-day book sale

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 24.

The number of shoppers accessing the basement space will be limited to 30 at one time and masks are required at the library.

The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, including mysteries, new non-fiction and children’s books.

Other categories available include: history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.

Collections highlighted this sale are: DVDs, CDs and audiobooks as well as small paperback romance books are 50 cents each or three for $1.

No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.

If you have questions, please call the library at 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.

