Registration open for one day book sale

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

To ensure social distancing, all shoppers (even children or spouses) must pre-register to shop the Book Sale in a 30 minute segment. Shoppers will be limited to one 30 minute segment.

Shopping times will start at the beginning of each hour: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Face masks must be worn to shop the Book Sale and materials will be spread out to encourage social distancing.

All shoppers must register either online at effinghamlibrary.org or by calling the library at 217-342-2464.

The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, homeschool materials, games and puzzles.

Other categories available include: history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.