CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education office in Charleston is hosting a Subs for Subs event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to assist those interested in becoming a substitute teacher and guide them through the process.

All who register and attend the event will receive on-site assistance for completing licensure paperwork, complimentary fingerprinting, short-term substitute teacher training, and sub sandwiches provided by Grand Canyon University for lunch.

Attendees will also be able to engage in discussions and ask any questions pertinent to serving as a substitute teacher.

“The need is great within our region,” said licensure officer Braddi Browning. “The process can often feel overwhelming, so our hope is that this event will be helpful as we walk these substitute teachers through the process and help them feel prepared and confident to begin their journey.”

The daily pay rate has increased significantly over the past few years, now ranging from $95-$135 across the region.

Registration for the event can be found under the “licensure” tab at roe11.org, and on social media. For more information, call the Regional Office of Education at 217-348-0151.