CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education office in Charleston is hosting a Subs for Subs event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to assist those interested in becoming a substitute teacher and guide them through the process.
All who register and attend the event will receive on-site assistance for completing licensure paperwork, complimentary fingerprinting, short-term substitute teacher training, and sub sandwiches provided by Grand Canyon University for lunch.
Attendees will also be able to engage in discussions and ask any questions pertinent to serving as a substitute teacher.
“The need is great within our region,” said licensure officer Braddi Browning. “The process can often feel overwhelming, so our hope is that this event will be helpful as we walk these substitute teachers through the process and help them feel prepared and confident to begin their journey.”
The daily pay rate has increased significantly over the past few years, now ranging from $95-$135 across the region.
Registration for the event can be found under the “licensure” tab at roe11.org, and on social media. For more information, call the Regional Office of Education at 217-348-0151.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!