Registration open for upcoming virtual technology summit for girls

The gender gap in computing is getting worse. According to the national nonprofit Girls Who Code, in 1995, 37 percent of computer scientists were women. Today, it’s only 24 percent. And, the biggest drop off of girls in computer science is between the ages of 13 and 17.

But, a brand new event, called the Tech Astra Summit, is working to close the gender gap in technology. Hosted by State Farm, Tech Astra (meaning, “star”) is a one-day, virtual summit to engage 4th-8th grade girls across the country in science, technology, engineering and math.

Tech Astra will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. on Zoom.

Virtual participants will:

• Engage in hands-on labs in the areas of STEM

• Hear from State Farm executives about the field of IT and innovation

• Socialize with other girls who have similar interests in STEM

• The Challenger Learning Center (located at Heartland Community College in Normal) will be teaching participants how to create casein plastic using ingredients from their refrigerator.

• The Challenger Learning Center is dedicated to STEM education, exploration and discovery.

Registration for the summit runs from now until Saturday, Sept. 18. Visit techastra.statefarm to sign up.

State Farm is a strong supporter of STEM, advancing technology and the ability for all people to realize their dreams. A sample of the interactive 360 degree experience (which can also be turned into an augmented reality experience) girls will receive when they sign up for this event can be found at https://techastra.xrhost.c1.statefarm/

For more information about the Tech Astra Summit, contact Heather Paul at 309-766-0922 or at heather.paul.jaw8@statefarm.com

