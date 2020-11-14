Richland Community College seeks adjunct instructors

DECATUR — Richland Community College will offer training to professionals in skilled and technical fields who are interested in becoming instructors in the Career and Technical Education program.
"We want subject matter experts in our district who want to pass on that knowledge to future generations," said John Oliver, director of Workforce Development. "The program will provide a stipend to individuals that qualify, with more information being offered at some upcoming virtual events.”
Virtual orientations will take place online and are offered on the following dates and times:
• Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 2 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Dec. 5 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Those interested are urged to visit richland.edu/ctementor to sign up.
Instructors are needed in nursing, culinary arts, information technology/cybersecurity, automotive repair, automotive collision repair, diesel repair, welding, machinist, maintenance and millwrights, and electrical and instrumental technicians. A list of qualifications for each of these positions can be found on richland.edu/ctementor.
