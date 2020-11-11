 Skip to main content
Richland finalizes transfer agreement with Greenville College
Richland finalizes transfer agreement with Greenville College

DECATUR — Richland Community College and Greenville College have finalized a transfer agreement to allow students to complete two years at Richland and transfer to Greenville to complete their bachelor's degree.

The programs in the agreement include accounting, agribusiness, business management, criminal justice, engineering, organizational leadership, psychology and social work.

“Our goal is to provide our students with as many seamless transfer opportunities as possible, said Denise Crews, vice president of Academic Service. "This partnership is a clear example of Richland Community College's dedication to the transfer aspect of the comprehensive community college mission.”

