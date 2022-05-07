 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riddle Elementary School to host informational night for incoming Kindergarten students

MATTOON — All Mattoon Community Unit 2 School District kindergarten students for the 2022-23 school year and their families are invited to registration and transition informational event from 6-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Riddle Elementary School.

Kindergarten Information Night is a public event for all incoming kindergarteners in Mattoon. Organizers will be giving out important information and dates regarding the 2022-2023 school year.

Information will be provided from the YMCA After School Program, Mattoon Public Library summer programs, Douglas Hart Nature Center summer programs, school nurses, district transportation, Aaramark Food Service, Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and SBLHC dental program.

Pizza will be served and door prizes awarded.

For more information, call 217-238-8800.

