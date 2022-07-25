Road closures planned for Mattoon High School parking lot work

MATTOON — Temporary street closures in the vicinity of Mattoon High School are planned during the upcoming pouring of the sports parking lot there.
The Mattoon school district reported that the sections of 25th and 26th streets going into campus, Walnut Avenue and the circle drive in front of the school, and the entire senior park will be closed to traffic for this parking lot project that is part of ongoing upgrades to athletic facilities and storm water drainage there.
Closures are currently scheduled to be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, but could be postponed if the weather is inclement. Any related updates will be posted on the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 page on Facebook.
Contractors finish striping the track Wednesday morning at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track complex.
Contactors work Wednesday morning on expanding and renovating Mattoon High School's former woodshop for use as a new sports center, which will have lockers and a weight room. The wood shop is moving into renovated space in the 400 wing of the high school.
Workers with McConnell & Associates of St. Louis are pictured Tuesday striping the newly reconstructed tennis courts at Mattoon High School as part of ongoing upgrades to athletic facilities on campus.
Mattoon School District Facilities Engineer Kent Metzger helps to temporarily relocate a bleacher Monday morning at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track complex in preparation for construction work to start this week on campus athletic facility upgrades.
Upgrades to the Mattoon High School athletic facilities are nearing completing in summer 2022 after starting in fall 2021.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Upgrade work was underway Tuesday afternoon at the south end of the Gaines Field football and track complex at Mattoon High School.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
An excavator crew digs a storm water detention pond and drainage line Tuesday afternoon between the Mattoon High School baseball field and Dakota Avenue.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Upgrade work was underway Tuesday afternoon at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track complex, where the bleachers and press box were demolished earlier this fall.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Renovations are underway this fall at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track facility, as seen in this image from a drone video.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MATTOON SCHOOL DISTRICT
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
