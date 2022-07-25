Road closures planned for Mattoon High School parking lot work

MATTOON — Temporary street closures in the vicinity of Mattoon High School are planned during the upcoming pouring of the sports parking lot there.

The Mattoon school district reported that the sections of 25th and 26th streets going into campus, Walnut Avenue and the circle drive in front of the school, and the entire senior park will be closed to traffic for this parking lot project that is part of ongoing upgrades to athletic facilities and storm water drainage there.

Closures are currently scheduled to be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, but could be postponed if the weather is inclement. Any related updates will be posted on the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 page on Facebook.