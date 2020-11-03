Road scholar to give a peek into the American Indian way of life at EIU presentation

CHARLESTON — A special program to discover the world of the American Indian is planned on Monday, Nov. 9, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. The program is part of EIU Booth Library’s Big Read program.

Illinois Humanities Road scholar Kim McIver Sigafus will present “A Peek Into the American Indian Way of Life Through Their History and Oral Traditions” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Doudna Fine Arts Center on the EIU campus. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be available by livestream only. Watch live from the Doudna Fine Arts Center YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter. The program is free and open to the public.

This presentation will invite people into the world of the American Indian to discover what it once was to be Native, and what it means to be Native now. An Ojibwa, Sigafus will be dressed in her traditional Native regalia, and will present on Native culture through oral traditions, language, and history. She will discuss Native encampment life and will drum and sing an Ojibwa lullaby.

Sigafus is an internationally published award-winning Ojibwa author and speaker. Her family is from White Earth Reservation in Minnesota. Kim’s Ojibwa name, Bekaadiziikwe, means “Quiet Woman.” Sigafus has presented Native American programs at venues across the Midwest.