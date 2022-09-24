Rotary exchange sends one to France, brings one from Thailand

CHARLESTON — As the Charleston Rotary Club said farewell and best wishes to a Charleston High School student who departed for a yearlong exchange, members also welcomed a new Rotary Youth Exchange student.

Jamila Amartey of Charleston, daughter of Natasha and Franklin Amartey, is now in France where she will spend her junior year of high school as a youth exchange student. She will attend high school in a community on the northwest coast of France.

While Jamila is learning the French language and customs of France, she also will be representing Charleston and the United States as a Rotary Youth Exchange ambassador.

Tunchanok Sonthisawat, nicknamed Tun, from Thailand is now enrolled at Charleston High School. Tun is staying with the Michael and Amelia Heise family. Tun will be in Charleston until mid-summer of 2023.

The girls are among the first group of Rotary exchange students after a two-year halt to the worldwide program due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rotary stopped the exchange program at the end of the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID virus.

Charleston is one of three east-central Illinois communities hosting a Rotary Youth Exchange student this school year. Marshall and Monticello also are hosting students.

In addition, Jamila is one of just two area high school students on exchange this year. Jack Burlew of Tuscola is a Rotary Youth Exchange student in Brazil.

This also is the time of year for high school students to consider going on exchange during the 2023-24 school year. Students must be between the ages of 15 and 18 to go on exchange. Students should apply in September or October of this year to go through the process of preparing to be an exchange student the next school year.

Students generally go on exchange their junior year of high school or, if they don’t turn 18 before Feb. 1, 2023, they can go on exchange as a gap year between high school graduation and starting college.

For more information, contact Charleston Rotary member Jim Littleford at 217-549-9462 or littlefordj@outlook.com or Bill Lair at 217-218-2549 or billcheryllair@gmail.com. Information on exchange also can be found at csrye.org, the Central States Rotary Youth Exchange website.