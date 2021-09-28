Rotary scholarship awarded to Alex Pearson

CHARLESTON — Alex Pearson of Charleston was awarded the Rotary Club of Charleston’s annual scholarship at a recent Rotary Club meeting.

Pearson, a 2021 graduate of Charleston High School, is a freshman at Eastern Illinois University. The scholarship is for $1,000.

The son of Dennis and Rita Pearson, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in history with the intention to teach history.

Doug Bock, chair of the Rotary scholarship committee, noted that in addition to an excellent academic record, Pearson also has a strong record of service at school, his church and in the community. Pearson also is an Eagle Scout.

Each year, the Charleston Rotary Club awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Charleston High School graduate who plans to attend Eastern Illinois University. Applicants may be members of the senior class or a Lake Land College student from Charleston who transfers to EIU. Scholarship applications are available in the Guidance Office at CHS. The winner is selected in the spring.

One of the ways the scholarship is funded is through proceeds from the club’s pancake breakfast held on the morning of EIU’s Homecoming parade. The next EIU Homecoming Rotary Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, Oct. 23. Rotarians will serve pancakes, sausages and beverages 6:30-10 a.m. under a tent in the parking lot of Dirty’s Bar and Grill, Seventh and Lincoln.

The scholarship is just one of Rotary’s projects that benefit youth. Charleston Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Charleston Public Library. Rotary has projects in the community, the region and around the world. More information is available at charlestonrotary.org.

