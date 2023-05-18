CHARLESTON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System is scheduled to assume the operations of the Eastern Illinois University Student Medical Clinic on Monday.

Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a press release that the medical providers at the EIU Student Medical Clinic will continue to include advanced practice registered nurses Janet Baker, Kimberly Dowland, and Becky Ogle. It reported that few noticeable processes are changing with the transition.

Brooke Zerrusen, vice president for practice management at Sarah Bush Lincoln, said in the press release that they are pleased to lend their assistance and expertise to their community partner, EIU, and operate the clinic on campus.

"We are grateful to the staff and administration for all the work that has transpired and look forward to a continued great working relationship," Zerrusen said.

The clinic is located in the EIU Human Services Building along Seventh Street. The clinic's services include a medical clinical laboratory with available testing, pharmacy, preventative medicine with immunizations, radiology with x-rays and electrocardiograms, and women's health.

During the academic year, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The summer hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Students are welcome to call for appointments at 217 581-3013.

Anne Flaherty, vice president for student affairs at EIU, said in the press release that they have worked throughout the year "ironing out all the details and streamlining the processes" so the transition appears seamless to students.

"They will continue to have the best care possible in the same convenient location," Flaherty said. "We appreciate the amount of work that has gone into making this transition a reality.”

Flaherty could not be reached for additional comment Thursday afternoon, including on what led EIU to ask Sarah Bush Lincoln assume operations of the EIU Student Medical Clinic.

For more information on the EIU Student Medical Clinic, community members can call Sarah Bush Lincoln Practice Management at 217 258-2576.

