Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice volunteer classes being offered

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice is offering a volunteer training class to prepare volunteers to help people and their families in hospice care.

The class is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Feb. 17. Class will be held in Prairie Pavilion 2 at the SBL campus, and upon completion, participants will be eligible to become an SBL Hospice volunteer.

The course is free, but registration is required. To register or learn more, contact Jennifer Kirk, SBL Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 1-800-454-4055, or visit sarahbush.org/hospicevolunteer to register online.

The class will cover, among other things, the history and philosophy of hospice, the role of the volunteer, family dynamics and communication.

Recognize these Mattoon-area locations? Darby Pipe Shop Depot Dodge Grove Cemetery Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone Friendship Garden General Electric General Electric Housing Trailers Hulman Warehouse fire