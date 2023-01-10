 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice volunteer classes being offered

  • 0

Tuesday morning, curious employees and patients at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center had the opportunity to take the latest da Vinci Robot Surgical System for a test drive.

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice is offering a volunteer training class to prepare volunteers to help people and their families in hospice care.

The class is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Feb. 17. Class will be held in Prairie Pavilion 2 at the SBL campus, and upon completion, participants will be eligible to become an SBL Hospice volunteer.

The course is free, but registration is required. To register or learn more, contact Jennifer Kirk, SBL Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 1-800-454-4055, or visit sarahbush.org/hospicevolunteer to register online.

The class will cover, among other things, the history and philosophy of hospice, the role of the volunteer, family dynamics and communication.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News