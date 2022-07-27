Sarah Bush Lincoln offering pilot work-study program for Mattoon students

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has announced it is partnering with Mattoon High School on a new cooperative education pilot program this fall.

SBL reported that this community program intended to provide work-based learning experience for Mattoon sophomores, juniors and seniors. Participating students will receive on-the-job advanced skills training.

The pilot program and partnership is set to begin with a target implementation for this fall, with student applications due by Aug. 3. Applications can be completed at www.sarahbush.org/careers/. SBL reported that there will be a maximum of 10 students to begin the pilot program, and that it hopes to expand this program to other area schools in the future.

“The intention of this new program is to provide meaningful work and experiences to high school students that will hopefully plant a seed of encouragement to pursue a career in healthcare," said SBL Human Resources Director Denise Smith in a press release.

Mattoon High School Principal Rich Stuart said their school is filled with students who have varied interests and experiences.

“The program with SBL offers students another opportunity to explore a field they may have never considered. We are grateful to be involved in the pilot program,” Stuart said in the release.

Participating students will receive class credit and a course grade. They will work with instructors to develop individualized cooperative education plans, which include both technical and employable skills training agreed upon by the student, their co-op teacher and the employer.

The students will be assessed based on performance to this plan, including feedback from site visits and supervisor assessment. They will take three credits in the morning or afternoon portion of their schedule, on a semester basis, and will be managed by a school instructor.

Schedules will be arranged between the student and employer, with work occurring in the morning or afternoon for two–three hours with a frequency of five days per week. Students must also be able to work at least 60 hours per semester, equating to a minimum four hours per week.

Participants can apply to the program for each semester of interest. Final selection will be determined by SBL human resources and high school leadership. To qualify, a student must be at least 16 years old. They also must have a minimum GPA of 2.0, excellent school attendance, and a recommendation from a school counselor or instructor.

Smith said the program provides a great opportunity for students to see firsthand the connection between their classroom education and work.

“There’s a variety of benefits that comes with a program like this,” Smith said. “Whether students want to go to college or have other career plans, this program will get them work ready by translating what they learn to real work scenarios in a variety of fields.”

SBL employs several high school students throughout its health system as patient operation partners, in food and nutrition services, in facilities services and more. They are eligible to apply for tuition reimbursement and other healthcare scholarships. The SBL Volunteer Guild awards approximately $25,000 a year to students in a variety of healthcare careers.

“We continually invest in our employees to help them achieve their goals, and create a better life for themselves and their families. We also know that when our employees learn and grow, our patients reap the benefit,” Smith said.