Sarah Bush Lincoln partners with EIU to create SBL Scholars Fund

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Gail & Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing will benefit from a substantial gift from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to help local students become skilled nurses to serve the region.

Six students will be named SBL Scholars beginning in the 2022-23 academic year. Those students will receive full scholarships to EIU’s four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree program, covering all direct campus costs including tuition, fees, textbooks, and room and board for on-campus students in the program. Each year, the grants will be renewable to continuing students in the program, with a new cohort beginning every year through 2029.

SBL Scholars will be selected from incoming, full-time, pre-Nursing majors at EIU graduating from high schools in a 10-county service area, including Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

To be eligible, students must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.3, complete a special application process that includes interviews, and their applications also will be reviewed by a selection committee. SBL Scholars also will attend engaging programs hosted by The Gail & Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The SBL Scholars will be required to maintain continuous, full-time enrollment in EIU’s Nursing curricular sequence.

“This is an amazing partnership and an invaluable benefit for our regional communities,” said Dr. Holly Farley, director of EIU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

Sarah Bush Lincoln President & CEO Jerry Esker added, “Our need for nurses grows each year and we know that if we can help local nursing students turn their dreams into realities, then we may have a better chance of recruiting them to care for people in their community."

EIU President David Glassman echoed Esker’s sentiment on the importance of investing in a shared future.

“Eastern Illinois University and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center are mutually excited about the opportunity this partnership presents in supporting our community’s future skilled and devoted nurses,” Glassman said.

More information about the SBL Scholars program will be released once additional details are finalized. For more information about EIU, or to learn more about its growing assortment of programs and services, visit the university’s website at www.eiu.edu, or call EIU’s public information office at 217-581-7400.

