Sarah Bush Lincoln to invest in Lake Land health care programs

MATTOON - Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is investing in the future by providing scholarships and new training opportunities for nursing students at Lake Land College.

“We are extremely grateful to Sarah Bush Lincoln for its generous support and commitment to our students. The scholarships will make the path to a nursing career possible for many students as well as support those who are engaged in the rigorous program,” said Erin Swingler, the division chair of allied health at Lake Land. “Both of our organizations are dedicated to providing excellent service and support to prepare our Lake Land College students for rewarding careers in healthcare.”

Sarah Bush Lincoln will award scholarships to assist associate degree or practical nursing students and honor recipients at a special ceremony where they will have the opportunity to meet with officials from the health center.

In addition, some funds will be set aside for emergencies like health services for students with need outside of tuition and school related fees like nursing kits, scrubs and testing fees.

"We are very pleased to provide this assistance to Lake Land College’s health services programs. We are a growing organization committed to caring for our community. When we can help grow local talent, and recruit them to care for our patients, then the community is in a much stronger place," said Jerry Esker, Sarah Bush Lincoln president and CEO "We are grateful to Lake Land College’s commitment to filling local healthcare needs by developing excellent educational programs. Over the years, we have employed many of its graduates who have moved into leadership roles."

The investment will also impact students in the emergency services and medical assisting programs with funds going toward the purchase of an ambulance simulator, new skeletons and organ models.

“With Sarah Bush Lincoln’s support, the nursing program will upgrade current campus lab spaces and create a new simulation center that will allow students to experience realistic patient care in a safe learning environment,” said Cheryl Beam, director of nursing programs at Lake Land. “Interactive simulation engages students in learning while reinforcing skills and promoting clinical judgment to better prepare them to enter practice.”

As part of their continued partnership with Lake Land, Sarah Bush Lincoln’s investment will also be used to support a new state-of-the art simulation center for the nursing programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0