SBL 'Cheers!' raises funds for scholarships

MATTOON — The 38th annual Cheers! recently raised more than $38,000 to support the Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild Scholarship Program, which benefits area students pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields.

“The generosity of our community is simply amazing. While the SBL Health Foundation wasn’t able to offer an in-person Cheers! event, community members still recognized the importance of the Guild Scholarship Program. We are honored to distribute these funds to deserving students.” Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, said.

The Foundation extends its gratitude to everyone who supported this year’s Cheers! event.

Event sponsors included American Boiler & Mechanical, Corbin Capital Partners LP, First Neighbor Bank, Mary L. Gaskill, Jean Jones, Linda Keeler, Monitor Sign Services, Brian & Jan Murphy, John and Edith Terwilliger, and Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

The Foundation also raised funds by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console & Wireless Controller, donated by Colt Gutheridge. And a second raffle offering a chance to win diamond earrings valued at $1,650 donated by Towne Square Jewelers of Charleston. Michelle Butler won the gaming device and Kim Burgess won the earrings.

Since 1979, the Guild scholarship program has awarded more than $770,000 to provide scholarships to students in a 10-county area who are pursuing their education in medically related fields.

For more information about the scholarship program, contact Tracy Haddock, volunteer services director at Sarah Bush Lincoln, at 217-258-4180. For more information about Cheers! contact Kim Lockart, special events officer in the SBL Health Foundation, 217-258-2511.

