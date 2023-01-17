SBL Guild Scholarship Applications now open through April

MATTOON — Applications for Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild scholarships will are available for students in the healthcare field.

Applications can be obtained at sarahbush.org/volunteerservices and must be submitted online by Saturday, April 15.

To qualify for scholarships, a student must be a resident of the SBL 10-county service area, which includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted into a hospital-related healthcare professional curriculum and attending a school that is accredited or recognized as an approved program by the appropriate agencies.

For more information, contact Tracy Haddock, Volunteer Services director, at 217-258-2500 or volunteerservices@sblhs.org.

