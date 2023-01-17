 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

SBL Guild Scholarship Applications now open through April

  • 0

Tuesday morning, curious employees and patients at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center had the opportunity to take the latest da Vinci Robot Surgical System for a test drive.

MATTOON — Applications for Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild scholarships will are  available for students in the healthcare field.

Applications can be obtained at sarahbush.org/volunteerservices and must be submitted online by Saturday, April 15.

To qualify for scholarships, a student must be a resident of the SBL 10-county service area, which includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted into a hospital-related healthcare professional curriculum and attending a school that is accredited or recognized as an approved program by the appropriate agencies.

Honduras medical mission trip returns after COVID-19 hiatus

For more information, contact Tracy Haddock, Volunteer Services director, at 217-258-2500 or volunteerservices@sblhs.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gigantar' heads to Illinois Rock & Roll Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News