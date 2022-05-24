SBL Health Foundation awards scholarships

MATTOON — Several Sarah Bush Lincoln employees recently received scholarships through the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

Donors funded endowments, whereby earnings are used each year to award scholarships to SBL employees furthering their educations. The recipients include:

Jeff Repking, who received the Dr. & Mrs. Stan Huffman Award. This award was created by Dr. Stan Huffman for any SBL employee who wants to go to school to become a nurse, or to further their nursing degree. Dr. Huffman cared for patients for many years in the community and served on the SBL Health Foundation board.

Natasha Myers, RN, received the Li-Shiang Chang Award. This award was established by grandchildren of Li-Shiang Chang as a way to show gratitude for the care their loved one received in Critical Care Unit. It’s for education for CCU nurses.

Stephanie Ammon, RPHT, received the Junie Longcor Award. This endowment was funded by retired employee Gary Longcor in honor of his wife, Junie, who passed away from cancer. He was so thankful for the wonderful care she received in the Regional Cancer Center, that he created this award for any Regional Cancer Center employee for education.

Elizabeth Davis, RN, Med-Surge-BC, received the Dr. John Jemsek Award. It was established by colleagues of Dr. Jemsek in honor of his career following his passing away after 50 years of practice in Mattoon.

Lynn Potter, BSN, RN, received the Mildred Sidell Perry Award. This award was established by former SBL Health System board member Keith Perry in honor of his mother’s 60-year nursing career. Any SBL nurse may be nominated for this educational award.

Tyler Winkleblack, RN, was awarded the Dr. & Mrs. Kiran Joag Award, in honor of Dr. Joag’s long-time nurse Wendy Henson. This endowment was created by Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag for any SBL employee who wants to go to school to become a nurse, or to further their nursing degree. Dr. Joag was a long-time physician at SBL, retiring from SBL Family Medical Center, Mattoon. He also serves on the SBL Health Foundation Board.

For more information about the scholarships, please contact Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director, at 217 258-2511.

