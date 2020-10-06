SBL Healthy Kids Program provides cyber safety videos to area schools

With school assemblies not possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollan was thrilled when she learned that Wistocki had just completed a cyber safety video series for students, parents, faculty and school administration. “I feel like we’re going to reach so many more people this way and not just students. Parents and faculty can watch the videos anytime on their phones, tablets or computers,” she added.

In his talks, Wistocki emphasizes parents should never accept their kids’ assurances that they are not being bullied online, and they should encourage children to share any missteps they make on the internet. He says child predators live on all sorts of social apps and video game chat rooms.

Wistocki estimates about 50 percent of boys and girls ages 12 to 15 have sent or received naked or partially naked photos of themselves, which predators use to manipulate children by threatening to expose them in a public forum.

For parents, the video series outlines best practices and proactive measures families can take to keep children on the right path and protect their online identity. For faculty, the videos instruct teachers how to respond when a child discloses sexual abuse, sextortion and cyber-bullying incidents.