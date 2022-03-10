Schmitz promoted to Carl Sandburg principal

CHARLESTON – Abigail Schmitz has been promoted to principal at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

The Charleston school board approved her appointment, effective July 1, at its meeting Wednesday. Schmitz currently serves as assistant principal at the school.

“I am looking forward to beginning this new challenge in our school district,” said Schmitz, who also has served the district as a teacher and coach. “I am grateful to have this opportunity and look forward to finishing this school year strong and working with our staff to continue to bring great services to our students at Carl Sandburg.”

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said Schmitz brings a variety of experiences and a leadership style that will support the needs of Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

A native of Northbrook, Schmitz graduated from Glenbrook North High School and achieved a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree elementary education and a master’s in educational leadership, all from Eastern Illinois University.

Schmitz served as an English language arts and reading teacher at Charleston Middle School from 2014 to 2020. During those years, she also coached track and field and cheerleading, and served as student council sponsor.

She has experience as a team leader at the middle school, a competency based education pilot teacher, and has served on multiple advisory, RtI, interview, and Veteran’s Day committees. She has co-taught students with special emotional and behavioral needs. She has also served as a camp director for children among the kindergarten and first grades.

