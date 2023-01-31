Scholarship opportunities for Mattoon, area students

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon High School sophomore Aydin Tariq has been selected to serve on the new Student Advisory Team that is part of the PBS Student Reporting Labs program.

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The application link can be found on their website.

Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship

For college juniors and seniors only, this scholarship supports a former Mattoon High School graduate who is currently majoring in finance, banking, accounting, economics, or computer science.

Illinois Sheriffs' Association offering scholarships

Elgin and Genevieve Daily Farm Scholarship

This scholarship supports college-bound youth studying agriculture at the University of Illinois or music at Millikin University who reside in Coles or Moultrie county.

Daisy H. Mason Scholarship

This scholarship specifically supports graduates of Mattoon High School who are pursuing higher education.

Del Willison Scholarship

This scholarship supports high school seniors and alumni aiming to complete a certification program, a two-year associate degree, a four-year college degree, or vocational/technical school. The scholarship is available for graduate school and will be determined on an annual basis. The financial need of the applicant will be considered.

Elizabeth Ann Weidner Scholarship

This scholarship is for high school seniors pursuing secondary education, preferably in the areas of health, agriculture, or the arts.

Henry L, John L. and Catherine H. Smysor Scholarship

This scholarship specifically supports Mattoon High School students who have a parent that grew up in Windsor.

Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship

This scholarship provides visual and performing arts scholarships for Mattoon High School graduates pursuing higher education.

Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship

This scholarship aids Mattoon High School seniors and past awardees pursuing higher education.

William, Agnes and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship specifically supports graduates of Mattoon High School pursuing higher education.

For more information about the scholarships or the process, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@southeasternillinois.org.

