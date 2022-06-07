Scholarships available for youth entrepreneurship camp at Elevate in Mattoon

MATTOON — Youths ages 11–15 who are creative, curious and interested in earning money this summer are invited to enroll in Camp Start-up, an entrepreneurship day camp and business pitch competition.

Camp Start-up will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 27-30, at Elevate, Cross County Innovation Center in Mattoon. Camp director Jeanne Dau of Dau Consulting reported that campers will learn what they need to start up, market and run their own business or start a business with friends.

Local entrepreneurs and Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneur program alumni will mentor them and their friends to get their venture started.

Class Start-up participants will learn how to turn an idea or their passion into a money-making adventure; explore starting a business while having fun with scavenger hunts, guest speakers, tours, games and video/ad creation; participate in the “Think Big” Olympics; learn how to make logos and social media posts; and have a chance at winning $50 that will awarded for the best business pitch.

“Camp Start-up was one of my favorite camps I’ve ever been to. All of the staff were super kind and helpful,” said Chaya Haslett, a participant in the 2021 Camp Start-up. “The games they played were all so fun and I would definitely recommend Camp Start-up for any young entrepreneur who wants to start a business like me.”

The fee is $149 per camper. Ten full scholarships are available to Charleston Middle School students thanks to a Consolidated Communication Endowment for Economic Development and Community Leadership grant. Other partial scholarships are available.

Prospective participants can learn more and register online at dauconsultingservices.com/camp-start-up/. More information is also available by contacting Dau at 217-549-2564.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.