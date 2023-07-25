CHARLESTON — As part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, all school nutrition professionals receive annual training hours to meet the USDA Professional Standards.

These standards ensure that school nutrition personnel have the knowledge, training, and tools to plan, prepare, and purchase healthy products to create nutritious, safe, and enjoyable school meals.

University of Illinois Extension has partnered with the Illinois State Board of Education to offer professional development trainings for school nutrition professionals. There will be four training opportunities in early August.

August 1, Centralia High School, 2100 E Calumet St, Centralia.

August 3, Regional Office of Education, 1500 W Jefferson St., Vandalia.

August 7, Nuttall Middle School, 400 W Rustic St, Robinson

August 9, Sarah Buch Lincoln Avenue Building, 700 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

There is no charge for this training; however, pre-registration is required by July 28 at schoolnutrition.extension.illinois.edu/events

