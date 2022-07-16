Scouts 'camp' on Eastern Illinois University Campus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — In early June, scouts from all over the region came to EIU’s campus for a three-day merit badge fair while camping inside of EIU’s dorms. Their goal was to earn six merit badges for various skills in three days.

Twenty EIU professors taught 26 different merit badges. These classes and badges are for skills that are both essential, and express creativity which allows scouts to pursue their hopes and dreams while becoming well-rounded leaders.

Over the course of those three days, Scouts learning essential and creative skills such as photography, woodworking, citizenship, and many more. They had over 26 badges to choose from. Scouts were also able to use EIU’s facilities such as pool, billiards center, sports complex, dorms, and more.

Scouting units came from Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham, Robinson, Paris, Marshall, Newton, Springfield, Decatur, and St. Louis among several other towns. There were nearly 50 scouts and over 30 volunteers – including 20 EIU professors who taught the classes. Redhawk Districts' first ever girls’ troops, from Effingham and Coles County, also attended attend.

Redhawk District is one of 26 districts in Greater St. Louis Area Council and covers seven counties: Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Edgar, Clark, Crawford, and Jasper. Redhawk’s District Executive is Noah Olson, of Mattoon.

For inquiries about joining or scouting in general contact him at noah.olson@scouting.org. To find scouting group near you please go to beascout.org. The nearest satellite office and scout shop is in Decatur at 262 W. Prairie Ave. Contact them via phone at 217-429-2326. Visit them at www.facebook.com/redhawkdistrict.

