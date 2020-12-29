Secretary of State awards 'Back to Books' grants to local libraries

Several area libraries are among the recipients of Back to Books grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.
“It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books available for knowledge and enjoyment,” said White. “These grants are a great way for libraries to encourage reading and get more people to utilize their local library.”
Local libraries receiving grants include:
- Altamont Public Library $4,400
- Okaw Valley CUSD #302, Bethany, $1,000
- Casey Township Library $4,900
- Casey-Westfield CUSD C-4 $4,900
- Charleston Carnegie Public Library $4,500
- Greenup Township Public Library $4,900
- Kansas Community Unit School District #3 $1,600
- Martinsville Unit School District #C-3 $4,784
- Mattoon Public Library $4,900
- Oakland Community Unit School District #5 $4,500
- Paris Carnegie Public Library $1,000
Libraries submitted applications specifying the types of books that were needed. Requests included:
- Building collections in women’s studies and sociology.
- New materials in science, technology, engineering and math(STEM).
- Cultural, geographical and travel books.
- Spanish-language fiction and nonfiction books and audiobooks.
- Large-print books for senior citizens on topics related to retirement such as health, hobbies, finances and technology.
- Biographies and books on local, state, national and world history.
- E-books to support remote learning.
- Award-winning books such as Caldecott and Illinois Reads titles.
- Do-it-yourself projects, hobbies and craftsmanship subjects.
Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.