See who's on the Shelbyville Homecoming Court
Shelbyville Homecoming Court

The Shelbyville High School Homecoming Court for 2020-2021 has been announced. Coronation will be held at the football game, Friday, April 16 during halftime. Pictured, from left to right: Freshman attendant Abby Tomlin, freshman escort Brady Boehm, junior attendant Emma Stauder, junior escort Rope Hatfield, senior king candidate Seppe Vitale, senior queen candidate Shelby Barnhart, crown bearer Mac Banfield, senior king candidate Hunter Reed, crown bearer Parker Duckett, senior queen candidate Mikayla Boehm, senior king candidate Kade Kull, senior queen candidate Natalie Frederick, senior king candidate Obadiah Kaiser, senior queen candidate Rachel Throneburg, sophomore escort Griffin Schuricht, and sophomore attendant Carli Canada.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville High School Homecoming Court for 2020-2021 has been announced. Coronation will be held at the football game, Friday, April 16 during half-time.

