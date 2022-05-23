Seed lending library set to bloom in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Three local Girl Scouts spent weeks creating a seed lending library that will now be available at Jefferson Elementary School.

A seed lending library is similar to the small boxes people use to share books with the community. However, in the case of the girls' project, community members are encouraged to take and leave seeds for plants they would like to share with the community.

The girls from Troop 2140 made the library as part of their Bronze Award, which focuses on creating changes in the community, to complete the Junior level of Girl Scouts and move on to being Cadettes.

Dustha Wahls, co-leader of Troop 2140, explained the project is typically something that will last in the community.

“It's to be a community project that has sustainability, you know, that can kind of live on and so we were brainstorming things that the kids could do at their school because that's been such an important part of their lives,” Wahls said. “I think this area is beautiful and we were just so excited to be able to be part of it and to leave something here at the school.”

Wahls said it was beautiful to see the girls’ work come to fruition.

“It definitely represents a lot of time that the girls invested in doing it,” Wahls said. “It was a lot from the beginning, researching and brainstorming, touring different lending libraries that are similar in design all over town, purchasing the supplies, putting out a plea to some of our friends for supplies and tools and things we needed and then it was many, many weekends of working on this.”

The three girls, Maliyah Harrison, Lauren Wahls and Phoebe Frey, said they enjoyed creating the lending library together.

Maliyah said the girls had fun coming up with the idea for their project and executing it.

“We went to other little libraries around Lake Charleston, we have one in my neighborhood, and then one (at Jefferson Elementary School) and then the next week we started getting the materials and then we started building it, which took a long time and then we painted it,” Maliyah said.

Phoebe said she was proud to be part of the longstanding connection between the Girl Scouts and Charleston community, referencing the many projects around town attributed to girls in the troop.

“I just feel like we've impacted the world so much,” Phoebe said.

Lauren said she feels like there is a lot of mutual support between her troop and the community, like when community members buy cookies or donate materials to help bring the troop’s ideas to life.

Maliyah said she appreciates that support.

“We get a lot of help from people whenever we sell cookies, it's very helpful and it helps us do stuff like this and it just kind of makes the world better in a way,” Maliyah said.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

