 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Selling at the Farmers Market under Cottage Food law
0 comments

Selling at the Farmers Market under Cottage Food law

{{featured_button_text}}

Have you considered selling your homemade foods at a farmers market? There are basic guidelines that growers and vendors must observe in preparation for farmers market sales.

Join University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Stewardship Alliance on for a timely class around selling at the farmers market. Learn about the latest legislation concerning Illinois Cottage Food law, and how to comply with safety standards to ensure that cottage food products are safe, healthy, and enjoyable for all.

Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts 'Cheers!' raffle to raise scholarship funds

Registration is required for the free webinar held on Thursday, March 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stay after for a Q&A session with educators. Register in advance at: go.illinois.edu/cottagefood

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Lisa Peterson at lap5981@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 25

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News