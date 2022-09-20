September is Attendance Awareness Month.

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville Comminity Unit School District joins other districts across the country in highlighting the importance of daily attendance. Throughout the month, they will be providing key information on why good school attendance is crucial for students and their families.

Victoria Norton of MCUSD works on truancy prevention with ROE #11 Attendance Specialist, A.J. Alexander. Together they meet with students, parents, and promote good attendance at school to help make students successful. They take steps to reduce chronic absenteeism, as they know it benefits our entire society. She notes, "We all prosper when youth have an opportunity to gain skills and abilities that prepare them for success in school, work and life and they can only do that if they attend school regularly."

"My goal is to build trusting relationships that promote belonging as that is fundamental to improving student attendance and engagement. Research indicates that students are more likely to attend school if they feel safe, connected and supported. With our established relationship with the ROE, I feel that we are doing our best in supporting students, families, and staff both physically and emotionally, which improves school attendance"

According to Attendance Works, a national and state initiative that pushes for better policy and practice to improve school attendance, chronic absence—missing 10 percent or more of school days due to absence for any reason (excused or unexcused absences, suspensions, etc.)—can translate into third graders unable to master reading, sixth graders failing subjects, and ninth-graders dropping out of high school.