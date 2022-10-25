Shanks awarded University YMCA Bailey Scholarship

CHAMPAIGN — Kate Shanks of Charleston has been awarded a Leadership Award through the Fred S. Bailey Scholarship at the University YMCA in Champaign, for the '22-'23 Academic Year.

The Bailey Leadership Awards are $5,000 awards given each year to four exceptional upcoming seniors who have made a demonstrated impact on the University of Illinois campus during their initial three years on campus in one or more of the following areas: Social Justice, Environment, Interfaith Cooperation, and Global Engagement.

Kate is committed to work that advances equitable, anti-oppressive, and decolonized K-12 education that is student-centered and that integrates sustainability and global citizenship. She co-founded The Kadie Project, a nonprofit dedicated to supplying Illinois schools with multicultural resources.

The organization distributed thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies and is preparing to benefit its fifth school. Additionally, she worked as one of two lead undergraduate researchers on the Sustainable World Collaborative, a project that organizes global resources for teaching sustainability into a public database for educators. The SWC hosted a professional development day for Champaign teachers in April.

The Fred S. Bailey Scholarship program was created by Fred S. Bailey to provide financial support to University of Illinois students who demonstrated unique skills and talents that would allow them to flourish as community leaders who could make a difference. Nearly $200,000 in scholarships are awarded each year to students who demonstrate a record of leadership, scholarship and intelligence, evidence of thoughtful consideration of issues, involvement in their community, a commitment to giving back to their community, a history of community service and volunteering.

Since 1957, the Bailey Scholarship has been administered by the YMCA of the University of Illinois and is the largest private scholarship fund available to University of Illinois students.