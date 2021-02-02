 Skip to main content
Shelbyville High School students of the month announced
Shelbyville, SOM, Jan

Pictured, left to right, Shelbyville High School Students of the month of January: Senior, Rachel Throneburg; Junior, Rebecca Tichenor; Sophomore, Cheyenne Reed; Freshmen, Anna Tynan

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School has announced its students of the month for January.

Rachel Throneburg has been named Student of the Month for January by Shelbyville High School.

Rachel Throneburg is the daughter of Troy and Rebecca Throneburg. She is ranked second in her class and has a GPA of 4.075. Her extracurricular activities include key club, student council, FFA, national honors society, fellowship of Christian students, scholastic bowl, the musical and track.

After high school Rachel plans to attend Murray State University but her major is undecided.

The other students of the month for November are Rebecca Tichenor, junior; Cheyenne Reed, sophomore, and Anna Tynan, freshman.

