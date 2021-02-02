Shelbyville High School students of the month announced

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School has announced its students of the month for January.

Rachel Throneburg has been named Student of the Month for January by Shelbyville High School.

Rachel Throneburg is the daughter of Troy and Rebecca Throneburg. She is ranked second in her class and has a GPA of 4.075. Her extracurricular activities include key club, student council, FFA, national honors society, fellowship of Christian students, scholastic bowl, the musical and track.

After high school Rachel plans to attend Murray State University but her major is undecided.

The other students of the month for November are Rebecca Tichenor, junior; Cheyenne Reed, sophomore, and Anna Tynan, freshman.

