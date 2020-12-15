 Skip to main content
Shelbyville High School students of the month announced
Shelbyville High School students of the month announced

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School has announced their students of the month for October and November.

Kade Kull has been named Student of the Month for October by Shelbyville High School.

Kade is the son of Kent and Tammi Kull. He has a GPA of 4.1 and is ranked first in his class. His extra-curricular activities include basketball, National Honor Society, Key Club, and student council. Kade enjoys volunteering in the community. After high school Kade plans to attend Illinois State University. He will pursue a degree in accounting.

The other students of the month for October were Miranda Riggs, junior; Kailynn Mayhall, sophomore; and Brady Boehm, freshman.

Natalie Frederick has been named Student of the Month for November.

Natalie is the daughter of Nathan and Marci Frederick. She has a GPA of 3.95 and is ranked sixth in her class. Her high school activities include cheerleading, softball, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Students and Key Club. After high school Natalie plans to attend Lake Land College and will enroll in their dental hygiene program.

The other students of the month for November are Drennen Prosser, junior; Sophie Trainor, sophomore, and Abby Tomlin, freshman.

